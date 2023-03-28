CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Lady Gaga, 37; Julia Stiles, 42; Vince Vaughn, 53; Reba McEntire, 68.

Happy Birthday: Take your time; get organized. Preparation will help eliminate mishaps and misunderstandings. Stay in control and push forward with your issues and the goals that matter most to you. The hard work you put in this year will make a difference for years to come. Trust and believe in yourself, and refuse to let anyone get in your way. Think big, but be reasonable. Doors will open. Your numbers are 7, 18, 21, 24, 30, 35, 48.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you