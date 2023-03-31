CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Jessica Szohr, 38; Ewan McGregor, 52; Christopher Walken, 80; Shirley Jones, 89.

Happy Birthday: Use your downtime wisely. Your objective is to ease stress, have fun and chase your desired happiness. Look on the bright side of life and use your energy and quick response to seize the moment and take what you want. It’s time to reboot your objective and make the adjustments that encourage success. Make every move count. Your numbers are 6, 17, 24, 27, 35, 41, 46.

