CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Wes Anderson, 54; Tim McGraw, 56; Joanna Lumley, 77; Judy Collins, 84.

Happy Birthday: Take a step forward, believe in yourself and make your dreams come true. Turn this into a year to remember through your actions, vitality and enthusiasm. Stick to the truth and focus on the possibilities. Your strength comes from your wisdom and ability to strive for the best quality in all you pursue. Change begins within. Your numbers are 5, 13, 26, 34, 39, 41, 44.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you