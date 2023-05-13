CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Candice King, 36; Lena Dunham, 37; Stephen Colbert, 59; Stevie Wonder, 73.

Happy Birthday: You can make a difference if you call people who can help you get things done. Make plans to take a trip that will enrich your life through learning, making connections or bringing you the peace of mind you desire. Make health a priority, along with helping others recognize the benefits of what you are pursuing this year. You’ll gain the most by practicing and endorsing what you learn. Your numbers are 8, 13, 22, 29, 38, 40, 48.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you