CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Alexandra Breckenridge, 41; Jamie-Lynn Sigler, 42; David Krumholtz, 45; Chazz Palminteri, 71.

Happy Birthday: Use your insight and imagination to take you to a place that fulfills your dreams, hopes and wishes. Put your energy into checking off all the boxes on your to-do list. Taking care of unfinished business will lead to a clear passage forward. Friendships and romance will flourish through conversations, making plans and following through. Be honest to avoid emotional interference. Your numbers are 5, 17, 24, 29, 35, 41, 46.

