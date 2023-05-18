CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Jona Xiao, 34; Tina Fey, 53; George Strait, 71; Reggie Jackson, 77.

Happy Birthday: Your steady pace and determination will help you reach your destination. Disregarding what’s said and relying on your common sense and appreciation for doing things right the first time will give you the edge you require this year to satisfy your needs. Shoot for the stars, and you’ll outshine anyone who tries to get in your way. Romance is favored. Your numbers are 4, 10, 22, 33, 37, 42, 45.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you