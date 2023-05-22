CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Novak Djokovic, 36; Apolo Ohno, 41; Ginnifer Goodwin, 45; Naomi Campbell, 53.

Happy Birthday: Distance yourself from expensive situations this year. Put your efforts into taking care of unfinished business and preparing and setting up for what’s to come. How you use the past to catapult forward will make a difference. You are overdue for something new and exciting to come into your life. Be the one to start the process. Embrace the future with optimism. Your numbers are 3, 15, 19, 27, 32, 38, 43.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you