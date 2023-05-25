CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Aly Raisman, 29; Steven Krueger, 34; Octavia Spencer, 51; Mike Myers, 60.

Happy Birthday: Observe, and you will discover how to get what you want. An enthusiastic approach to life will be met with success. Trust your instincts, not someone trying to take advantage of you. Refuse to let uncertainty hold you back. Talk to experts and discover what’s entailed to make your dreams come true. Put a plan in place, pay attention to detail and prepare to excel. Your numbers are 3, 14, 27, 32, 34, 45, 49.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you