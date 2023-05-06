CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Gabourey Sidibe, 40; George Clooney, 62; Tom Bergeron, 68; Willie Mays, 92.

Happy Birthday: Let your imagination run wild and you’ll come up with impressive ideas that will entertain you and those waiting to see what you’ll do next. Let your actions express how you feel. The response you get in return will give you the go-ahead to make your dreams come true. Trusting and believing in yourself will motivate you to go the distance. Your numbers are 8, 15, 21, 28, 33, 37, 44.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you