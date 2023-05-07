CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Alexander Ludwig, 31; Sydney Leroux, 33; Breckin Meyer, 49; Amy Heckerling, 69.

Happy Birthday: Take pride in what you do and say, and reach out to those who can help strengthen your chance to achieve your goals this year. A change at home geared toward activities that contribute to a healthy lifestyle will motivate you to become the poster child for your circle of friends. Striving for perfection and a leadership position will enhance your reputation. Your numbers are 7, 16, 22, 29, 35, 44, 47.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you