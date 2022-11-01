CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Penn Badgley, 36; Natalia Tena, 38; Jenny McCarthy, 50; Anthony Kiedis, 60.

Happy Birthday: Details and truth matter and will influence how well you get along with friends, relatives and peers. Don’t invite trouble by trying to force your opinion on others or letting others drag you in a direction that isn’t in your best interest. Stay in your lane and do what’s best for you. If you want to make a difference, participate. Your numbers are 4, 11, 22, 28, 35, 44, 47.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you