CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Ashley Fink, 36; Dan Byrd, 37; Joel McHale, 51; Bo Derek, 66.

Happy Birthday: Stop worrying about change and embrace whatever comes your way. A positive attitude will help you sail through challenges. Thrive on problems, and you’ll find and initiate solutions, making you the go-to person in your personal and professional circle. Let your creative imagination and innovative spirit lead the way. Trust and believe in yourself; doors will open. Your numbers are 5, 16, 22, 26, 33, 41, 44.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you