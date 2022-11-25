CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Katie Cassidy, 36; Jerry Ferrara, 43; Christina Applegate, 51; Bruno Tonioli, 67.

Happy Birthday: A reasonable attitude will help you win every time. Refuse to let outside influences dictate what happens to you this year. Stick to your schedule, regardless of the direction others take. Have confidence in yourself, and you will feel good about your decisions and the outcome. Some partnerships will be on trial, but not all broken. Your numbers are 3, 12, 24, 28, 34, 37, 45.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you