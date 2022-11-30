CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Kaley Cuoco, 37; Elisha Cuthbert, 40; Ben Stiller, 57; Billy Idol, 67.

Happy Birthday: Give yourself plenty of time to assess situations before you judge others or decide to make a move that will affect your lifestyle and relationships with friends, relatives and peers. Be aware of how others feel, and communicate openly and honestly to avoid misunderstandings. Intervene if anyone tries to manipulate or force you into a compromising position. Call the shots. Your numbers are 8, 15, 21, 26, 33, 38, 46.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you