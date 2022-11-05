CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Kevin Jonas, 35; Keala Settle, 47; Tatum O’Neal, 59; Bryan Adams, 63.

Happy Birthday: Balance and equality are the goals this year. Setting a guideline that allows you to detour and still make it to your destination on time will help build confidence and encourage you to make positive adjustments until you are satisfied with the results. Physical and mental attributes will help push you to the winner’s circle. Your numbers are 4, 16, 21, 27, 32, 36, 44.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you