CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Josh Hutcherson, 30; Tyler Blackburn, 36; Dion Johnstone, 47; Hugh Jackman, 54.

Happy Birthday: Take care of situations and responsibilities yourself. Don’t rely on others to offer solid advice based on truth and principles. Show discipline in handling health, financial and contractual matters. Consider what’s needed to minimize stress. Take an innovative approach to balancing time spent on domestic and professional duties. Choose activities geared toward fitness and good health. Your numbers are 3, 16, 19, 26, 31, 37, 48.

