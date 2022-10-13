CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Caleb McLaughlin, 21; Sacha Baron Cohen, 51; Kate Walsh, 55; Marie Osmond, 63.

Happy Birthday: Buckle up and get ready to move into high gear. Put your energy where it will bring the highest return, and don’t stop until you are satisfied with the results you get. Mark your territory and move forward with discipline and determination. Set high goals, and you won’t be disappointed. Live, learn and prosper using your intelligence, connections and physical attributes. Your numbers are 7, 11, 18, 23, 29, 33, 43.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you