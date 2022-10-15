CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Dominic West, 53; Vanessa Marcil, 54; Emeril Lagasse, 63; Sarah Ferguson, 63.

Happy Birthday: Settle in and get things done. Put together a plan, and eliminate what you no longer need in your life to make room for what you want to accomplish. You can make this a year to remember if you give yourself the freedom to turn negatives into positives. Focus on what will make a difference and bring you joy. Your numbers are 4, 18, 21, 23, 30, 39, 42.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you