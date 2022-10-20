CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Alona Tal, 39; John Krasinski, 43; Snoop Dogg, 51; Viggo Mortensen, 64.

Happy Birthday: The trick is to keep everything moving. Refuse to let outsiders slow you down. Map out what you want to accomplish, what’s important to you and who you want to spend your time with, then act accordingly. Opportunity is within reach, but it will only happen if you take responsibility and make things happen. Act, and everything else will fall into place. Your numbers are 8, 10, 14, 26, 32, 39, 47.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you