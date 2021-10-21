By EUGENIA LAST
CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Blanca Suarez, 33; Glen Powell, 33; Matt Dallas, 39; Judge Judy Sheindlin, 79.
Happy Birthday: Pay attention to detail, size up situations and don’t vacillate. It’s up to you to make decisions that will improve your life and your relationships with others. Put more thought and energy into activities that will benefit you mentally, emotionally and physically. Striving to be your best will improve your status quo. Don’t mix emotions with financial or professional matters. Your numbers are 4, 10, 18, 23, 32, 35, 48.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Spending time with someone you love will lift your spirits. Consider a lifestyle change that will ease stress and encompass doing something that brings you joy.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Emotional stubbornness will not help you get ahead. Take care of responsibilities, live up to promises and trust only those who have always been there for you. Stick to basics and practice moderation.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): There will be an undercurrent of misinformation that can affect your reputation. Be honest, or someone will question you until you tell the truth. You’re better off not pushing your luck when dealing with authority. Be intelligent, disciplined and precise.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): You’ll get the help you need, but it will come at a cost. Try to handle as much as you can on your own, and it will offset going over budget. Stick close to home, and you’ll avoid a social situation that makes you uncomfortable.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You’ll get an emotional jolt from someone offering criticism. Consider what’s said and whether it’s constructive and can help you improve. Aim to be your best instead of letting anger and upset take over.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): An experience you encounter will help you recognize who you can trust. Embrace a change that promises awareness, answers and a chance to make your life better.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take care of pressing matters personally. If you depend on others, you will be disappointed. Hold your head high, and strut your stuff.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A change of plans will leave you in limbo. Don’t lament over something you cannot change; pick up the pieces, and proceed to do what you do best. Put your plans in motion, and don’t stop until you reach your destination.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Emotional decisions and moves will set you back. When in doubt, stop and think about what you are doing. Put your energy into your responsibilities, and do the best job possible.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Examine what you want to accomplish, then push ahead. Letting someone disrupt your plans or momentum will lead to defeat. Outsmart anyone who tries to upset you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t let your emotions take over or the decisions someone makes ruin your day. Concentrate on what you want to achieve, and don’t stop until you reach your goal. Opportunity and financial gain are within reach.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): A change to how you earn your living will push you in a new direction. Someone close to you will offer insight into options you may not have considered. Present what you have to offer with pizazz.
Birthday Baby: You are loyal, innovative and playful. You are intelligent and vibrant.