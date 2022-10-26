CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Folake Olowofoyeku, 39; Cary Elwes, 60; James Pickens Jr., 68; Pat Sajak, 76.

Happy Birthday: Use your imagination this year to discover what makes you happy. Explore what life offers and what you can do if you focus on what’s important to you. Make home, family and financial security your top priorities, and be sure to keep documents updated. Do it for yourself and you’ll have no regrets. Your numbers are 3, 8, 24, 29, 35, 46, 48.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you