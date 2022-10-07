CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Shawn Ashmore, 43; Toni Braxton, 55; Simon Cowell, 63; Joy Behar, 80.

Happy Birthday: Refuse to let uncertainty set in. Go directly to the source, and you’ll get the answers you require to bring your plans to fruition. Trust and believe in yourself, and be willing to put energy into your dreams, hopes and wishes. Don’t sit idle when progress is within reach. Discuss your feelings, intentions and self-improvement that offers a healthy, trendy lifestyle with loved ones. Your numbers are 7, 10, 14, 26, 31, 42, 48.

