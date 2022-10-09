CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Melissa Villasenor, 35; Brandon Routh, 43; Tony Shalhoub, 69; Sharon Osbourne, 70.

Happy Birthday: A passionate approach will help you draw attention, resulting in hands-on help. Use your attributes to charm others into seeing and doing things your way, and you’ll outmaneuver any competition you encounter. You may want to make a domestic change, but be smart and do so only if it will result in improving your assets and lowering your liabilities. Your numbers are 7, 13, 23, 25, 32, 39, 42, 47.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you