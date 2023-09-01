CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Zendaya, 27; Zoe Lister-Jones, 41; Gloria Estefan, 66; Lily Tomlin, 84.
Happy Birthday: Choose the path that excites and stimulates your mind. Pay attention to detail, and show passion in all that you pursue. Be inventive and disciplined enough to turn your ideas into something concrete. Improve what needs to be tweaked and protect what’s already perfect. Make this your year to master your skills and reach for the stars. Walk away from temptation and place your trust and loyalty in yourself. Your numbers are 3, 14, 20, 24, 32, 36, 44.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Put your adrenaline to good use and finish what you start. Don’t leave yourself open to criticism because you neglected to follow your plans. Your appeal will get a boost if you act with kindness and authenticity. Romance looks promising. 3 stars
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Avoid costly ventures. Monitor your food and drink intake, and don’t overspend trying to impress. You’ll gain respect if you know when to decline and when to say yes. Your success depends on discipline and hard work, not buying favors. 3 stars
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Improve your living space. Comfort and convenience will ease stress and add flexibility to your daily routine. Surround yourself with people who support your efforts and want to make a difference as much as you do. 4 stars
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Share your thoughts and create a buzz that interests people with something to offer. Take advantage of an opportunity to learn from an expert. Don’t give in to temptation or anyone who is condescending. Trust your instincts. 5 stars
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Pay attention to what’s happening around you, and you’ll gain insight into what to pursue and avoid. Concentrate on using your skills, knowledge and experience to outmaneuver anyone pushing you toward overindulgence or costly endeavors. 3 stars
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Tailor your day to suit your needs. Broaden your horizons; learn something new. Resist temptation and those using manipulative tactics. Concentrate on what’s important to you, and stay close to those who love and respect you. Personal growth will lead to more significant opportunities. 3 stars
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Be observant, see what’s new and exciting in your neighborhood, and decide if you want to participate. Personal improvements that contribute to greater skills, appeal and opportunities will boost your confidence and offer insight into possibilities. Romance is in the stars. 3 stars
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Refuse to let anyone jeopardize your chance to get ahead. Network, get into the conversation and tell others what interests you. The connections you make will lead to a long-overdue change. Don’t let overindulgence be your downfall. 3 stars
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Trust your instincts. Improvements at home or to yourself are favored. Pay attention to the changes going on around you. Speak passionately about your plans, but don’t exaggerate to get someone’s attention. You’ll gain ground if you move forward without assistance. Make romance a priority. 5 stars
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Keep a tally of how much you spend. Be honest with yourself and others regarding your feelings and your desire. The change will give you the boost you need to liven up your life and start something new. 2 stars
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Make a point to save. Don’t rely on hearsay regarding joint endeavors or expenses based on conjecture. Do your fact-finding and propose what you want to pursue. Avoid impatience. Concentrate on personal growth and romance. 4 stars
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Refuse to let anyone limit what you can do or say. Speak on your behalf and make decisions conducive to getting what you want. You have more opportunities than you realize. Partner only with those who share your concerns and your dreams. 3 stars
Birthday Baby: You are astute, responsive and wise. You are cautious and observant.
Star Guide: 1 star: Avoid conflicts; work behind the scenes. 2 stars: You can accomplish, but don’t rely on others. 3 stars: Focus and you’ll reach your goals. 4 stars: Aim high; start new projects. 5 stars: Nothing can stop you; go for gold.