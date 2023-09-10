CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Paulina Alexis, 23; Sarah Levy, 37; Ryan Phillippe, 49; Joe Perry, 73.
Happy Birthday: Get on board and ride the wave. You’ll have plenty of opportunities if you show your worth and contribute what you have to offer. Use your discipline, insight and influence to turn what you want into something spectacular. Don’t be shy when your objective is to follow your heart and turn your dreams into a reality. Keep moving; hesitation will ruin your timing. Your numbers are 6, 17, 25, 27, 31, 36, 48.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): The little things count, like being good to yourself. Putter around the house, go hiking or spend time with someone you love, and it will improve your frame of mind and help you sort through the changes you want to make. 5 stars
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Socializing will get you out of the house and away from any drama or tension you are feeling. Sign up for something that interests you or can help give you a different perspective on life. A lifestyle change might be worth considering. 2 stars
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t give anyone the chance to take advantage of you. Keep those you love and trust close by for backup if someone pressures you to do or take on too much. Exercise will be a good stress release for the mind, body and soul. 4 stars
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Put your best foot forward, and don’t stop until you find your happy place. Get out, have fun and try something new. Use your energy wisely; don’t let it fester and cause grief. Learn from mistakes and you’ll ward off regrets. 3 stars
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Live life your way. Refuse to let anyone take advantage of your generosity and kindness. Set boundaries, and you’ll alleviate tension and stress. Take time to do something that makes you feel and look your best and puts you in a romantic mood. 3 stars
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Get into the zone and find peace. Rediscover who you are and want to become. Reach out to people who can offer insight, knowledge and a peek at what you can become. Immerse yourself in events that encourage you to embrace positive change. 4 stars
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Get in the game, make a move and do whatever it takes to achieve your goal. Get physical and strive for a strong body, good relationships and a stress-free relationship with money. Put your energy where it counts and make romance a priority. 2 stars
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Change begins with you. Assess what’s essential and head in that direction. Don’t ponder over what others are doing or asking of you; do what makes you happy and content with your life. Don’t take unnecessary risks. 5 stars
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Tally your financial situation and adjust to suit your plans. Energize your ideas and goals by following through and doing the work yourself. You have plenty to gain if you refuse to let others step in and take over. Romance is favored. 5 stars
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A change at home can make a difference in how you feel about life. If you aren’t content, it’s up to you to replace what ails you with whatever puts a smile on your face. Be frank with others and prepare for positive change. 3 stars
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): An energetic approach to your health, finances and relationships will help you overcome any dilemma. Actions speak louder than words, and what you do will be the only statement you have to make. Liven up your life with romance and entertainment. 3 stars
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Consider how you handle and earn money and if it’s fulfilling or perhaps time to put your energy elsewhere. Discussing your thoughts and prospects with someone you respect and trust to give you the lowdown will encourage you to make a decision. 3 stars
Birthday Baby: You are mindful, cautious and benevolent. You are witty and well-liked.
Star Guide: Avoid conflicts; work behind the scenes. 2 stars: You can accomplish, but don’t rely on others. 3 stars: Focus and you’ll reach your goals. 4 stars: Aim high; start new projects. 5 stars: Nothing can stop you; go for gold.