CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Taraji P. Henson, 53; Harry Connick Jr., 56; Virginia Madsen, 62; Scott Patterson, 65.

Happy Birthday: Set your sights high and call on people you can rely on for help. A determined attitude combined with ingenuity and a desire for change will open many opportunities. If you use common sense and keep your budget on track, you will be on the road to personal satisfaction. Make fitness and health your priorities. Your numbers are 8, 13, 25, 27, 30, 34, 42.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you