CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Taraji P. Henson, 53; Harry Connick Jr., 56; Virginia Madsen, 62; Scott Patterson, 65.
Happy Birthday: Set your sights high and call on people you can rely on for help. A determined attitude combined with ingenuity and a desire for change will open many opportunities. If you use common sense and keep your budget on track, you will be on the road to personal satisfaction. Make fitness and health your priorities. Your numbers are 8, 13, 25, 27, 30, 34, 42.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Self-improvement doesn’t have to break the bank. Getting in shape can be done on a shoestring budget if you are determined to reach your goal. Put a routine in place and challenge yourself to be your very best. A personal gain will elevate your confidence. 5 stars
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don’t let temptation set in and logic depreciate. Pay attention to what others do and say, and weigh the pros and cons of overindulgence. Use your intelligence to come up with a safe and more efficient way to use your skills. 2 stars
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Participate, but don’t burden yourself by taking on too much. Be sure you take care of your needs before offering your services to someone who would never do the same for you. Choose your battles wisely, and regard truth and honesty highly. 4 stars
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Rethink where your money goes. Cap your household budget and look for cheaper ways to fulfill your necessities. Using your imagination and discipline will give you hope for a brighter future. Don’t let anger or frustration be your nemesis. 3 stars
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Simplify your life. Returning to a simpler lifestyle will help rebuild a more robust platform to grow and sustain what’s meaningful to you. Change is never easy, but it is necessary. Thinking ahead will make you ready to explore whatever offers insight into what’s available. 3 stars
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Listen and plan your actions using reason and logic, and success will follow. Your dedication and precision will pay off as you devise a plan that utilizes your skills, knowledge and experience. Put your energy into whatever excites you. 3 stars
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Sign up for something you believe in or that will help you improve your lifestyle or relationships. Changing your perspective regarding money matters will help you make better decisions and eliminate unnecessary expenses. Pay attention to detail. 4 stars
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take better care of yourself. Research what’s available to help you declutter your life and balance your bank accounts. Look for a position that is more rewarding and less stressful. You’ll feel better once you deal with whatever is holding you back. 2 stars
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Explore the possibilities. Attend events or reunions that can enrich your life and introduce you to what’s trending and who’s who in a field that interests you. Put your mind at ease by verifying the information you receive before moving forward. 5 stars
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Invest wisely. Something good will transpire if you put energy into increasing your qualifications or skills, or making cost-efficient changes at home. Pay attention to your appearance, health and relationships with others. Don’t take anything for granted. 3 stars
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Do whatever it takes to get ahead. Show initiative, and don’t let anyone take credit for your ideas or work. Someone will take advantage of you or lead you in the wrong direction if you give them the opportunity. Take care of personal business yourself. 3 stars
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): A realistic assessment of what someone offers will give you perspective regarding the possibilities. A partnership can help alleviate concerns regarding matters that are not your forte. Talks will lead to worthwhile deals, contracts and a change of attitude. Stay within your budget. 3 stars
Birthday Baby: You are astute, responsive and precise. You are original and generous.
Star Guide: 1 star: Avoid conflicts; work behind the scenes. 2 stars: You can accomplish, but don’t rely on others. 3 stars: Focus and you’ll reach your goals. 4 stars: Aim high; start new projects. 5 stars: Nothing can stop you; go for gold.