CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Emma Kenney, 24; Dilshad Vadsaria, 38; Kimberly Williams-Paisley, 52; Robert Herjavec, 61.

Happy Birthday: Embrace life, go after your dreams and be satisfied, content and stress-free. Set a budget, define what’s important to you and design a routine that meets your needs. You control your destiny. Making decisions that help you reach your objective will make a difference to the outcome. Believe in yourself and put in the work that will keep you moving forward. Your numbers are 9, 14, 21, 25, 32, 34, 46.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you