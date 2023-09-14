CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Emma Kenney, 24; Dilshad Vadsaria, 38; Kimberly Williams-Paisley, 52; Robert Herjavec, 61.
Happy Birthday: Embrace life, go after your dreams and be satisfied, content and stress-free. Set a budget, define what’s important to you and design a routine that meets your needs. You control your destiny. Making decisions that help you reach your objective will make a difference to the outcome. Believe in yourself and put in the work that will keep you moving forward. Your numbers are 9, 14, 21, 25, 32, 34, 46.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): A social or networking event will offer the chance to explore possibilities and connect with people on the same trail as you. Don’t spend too much time standing in the spotlight; you’ll learn valuable information if you listen. 3 stars
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Test your theories and see what happens. You’ll have an extensive appreciation of the possibilities regarding how to turn your thoughts into reality. Stop contemplating what to do next; initiate your plans. Don’t give anyone a chance to steal your thunder. 5 stars
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Too much talk and not enough listening will put you at a disadvantage. Gather information, research and do your own thing. It’s what you master and present that matters. Don’t limit what you can accomplish because you are too busy trying to impress others. 2 stars
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Talk to an expert, attend a seminar or have a heart-to-heart discussion with someone close to your life and any changes you face. Look for alternative ways to bring in more money or lower your overhead. Refuse to let frustration or fear hold you back. 4 stars
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Make your way to the finish line. Don’t stop to chat or let distractions hinder your mission. Temptation and acting in haste are the enemies. Look at your objective and put everything you’ve got into reaching your destination on time and intact. 3 stars
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Rethink your personal plans, partnerships and long-term goals. Consider how to make and improve investments, and adjust accordingly. Don’t fear being different or changing your direction. Do what’s best for your health and well-being. Simplify your routine to maintain happiness and peace of mind. 3 stars
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Pay attention to gestures and suggestions. Someone you can relate to will give you inside information about an investment or potential opportunity. Don’t be too quick to take the bait. Invest in yourself before you choose to get into a joint venture. 3 stars
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Do your homework, verify information and consider any limitations a change may cause personally or professionally. A good workout will relieve stress and clear your head. Change looks promising, but your options need fine-tuning. 4 stars
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t get stuck doing someone else’s dirty work. Listen carefully, ask questions and consider heading in a less complicated direction. Expand your talents, skills and knowledge. You’ll discover how to get the most enjoyment out of life. 2 stars
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): An unexpected change will free up cash and allow you to take advantage of an opportunity. Don’t be a slouch or fall prey to someone’s scam. Think and do what’s best for you. Invest in something that offers financial stability. 5 stars
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Increase your awareness, listen to experts and protect against tempting offers that sound too good. Stick to your budget and focus on looking and feeling your best by putting in the time to exercise properly. Be good to yourself. 3 stars
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You’ll have plenty of unique ideas floating around in your head. Share your thoughts with someone you feel emotionally connected to and see what transpires. An opportunity to discover a better life path looks promising. 3 stars
Birthday Baby: You are outgoing, practical and revolutionary. You are novel and constant.
Star Guide: 1 star: Avoid conflicts; work behind the scenes. 2 stars: You can accomplish, but don’t rely on others. 3 stars: Focus and you’ll reach your goals. 4 stars: Aim high; start new projects. 5 stars: Nothing can stop you; go for gold.