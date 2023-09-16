CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Nick Jonas, 31; Alexis Bledel, 42; Amy Poehler, 52; Mickey Rourke, 71.
Happy Birthday: Pay attention to money – where it comes from and where it goes. Set a budget that helps you achieve something you want to do or save for, and it will help you stay on track. A change regarding goals, how you think and where you see yourself heading this year will make life easier. Invest more time and money in yourself and expand your skills. Your numbers are 7, 15, 23, 28, 36, 40, 44.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Get into the swing of things and enjoy the moment. A social event or personal challenge will get your juices flowing. Don’t take anything for granted; see matters through from beginning to end and enjoy the ride. Enjoy downtime with someone you love. 3 stars
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): If you spend time planning, you’ll avoid redoing. Time is on your side, and overseeing everything you want to happen will ensure your success. Save the latter part of the day for pampering, romance and whatever else puts a smile on your face. 3 stars
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Put muscle behind home improvement projects. Don’t let temptation take you away from completing your responsibilities. The less time you spend talking, the quicker you will finish what you set out to achieve. 5 stars
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Think before you act. Refuse to let trivial matters take over. Emotions will be difficult to control and can cost you if you get into an argument. Use common sense when discussing money matters. 2 stars
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Keep an open mind, gather facts and say no to overabundance. Monitor your money and what things cost before you agree to participate in something time-consuming. If you discuss your plans with loved ones, you’ll receive common sense input that can save you a bundle. 4 stars
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Try something new and exciting. A fun-filled day or change of scenery will stimulate your mind and help you decide what you want to do next. Attending a reunion or investing time and energy in developing something you want to pursue is favored. 3 stars
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take the initiative; don’t wait for someone to contact you. Be direct, ask for what you want and continue until you are satisfied with what transpires. Share your feelings and plans with someone you love; the feedback will help you decide what’s next. 3 stars
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Stop procrastinating; make things happen. A change is overdue, and your attention, dedication and originality will help you differentiate yourself from any competition. Step outside your comfort zone if it will help you achieve the outcome of your choice. 3 stars
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): If you revisit an idea, you’ll find something to use to make your life easier. If you count on others for input, you’ll be disappointed. Rely on yourself, your gut feeling, your physical ability and your personal growth. Good results will follow. 4 stars
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Home is your sanctuary; make changes conducive to a more leisurely lifestyle. Use your imagination to come up with a plan that is unique and cost-efficient. Don’t let anger set in when using your energy wisely will bring positive results. 2 stars
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Put more thought into money management. Set a budget and take the initiative to do the legwork and negotiations needed to get what you want for your cash. Make unique plans with someone you love, and look forward to an awesome evening. 5 stars
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): If you must go overboard to impress someone, perhaps you are trying to attract the wrong person. Base your relationships on equality, and recognize when someone is taking advantage of you. Forget about anyone who expects too much for nothing. 3 stars
Birthday Baby: You are excitable, creative and spontaneous. You are generous and friendly.
Star Guide: 1 star: Avoid conflicts; work behind the scenes. 2 stars: You can accomplish, but don’t rely on others. 3 stars: Focus and you’ll reach your goals. 4 stars: Aim high; start new projects. 5 stars: Nothing can stop you; go for gold.