CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Patrick Mahomes, 28; Danielle Brooks, 34; Doug E. Fresh, 57; Kyle Chandler, 58.
Happy Birthday: Take a stance, bring about change and live your dream. Seize the moment and construct your life to harvest success. Choose to take control and use your talents, connections and ideas to improve the world around you and to build a solid foundation that offers you and future generations a platform for growth. Stand up, be counted and make a difference. Your numbers are 8, 14, 22, 26, 33, 37, 45.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Pull in favors if it will help free up time to relax and enjoy the company of someone you love. A break will help improve your attitude and lust for life. Be good to yourself and appreciate those who stand by your side. 3 stars
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don’t waste time satisfying someone else’s needs. Your happiness depends on following your heart and pursuing something that makes you happy. Put yourself first and you will achieve your goal. Don’t let temptation throw you off or let someone’s words bring you down. 3 stars
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Take a stance, lift limitations and drive home your goals. Stay focused on the process and use your skills and passion to help finish what you start. Trust in truth, not hearsay, and avoid getting caught up in false information. 5 stars
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Establish what you want. Refuse to let emotional anger eat up your time and cause you to miss out on an opportunity. Use your intelligence to decide unique ways to work with what’s available to you. Gratitude will bring you the satisfaction you desire. 2 stars
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Change only what’s necessary. Stick with what you know works and is financially sound. A healthy routine or a trendy new look will boost your morale. Time is on your side; slow down and enjoy the moment. Romance is in the stars. 4 stars
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Pay attention to what things cost before you sign up for something that isn’t budget-friendly. A day trip, social event or creative endeavor will encourage you to spend more time doing what makes you happy with the ones you love. 3 stars
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Reach out to someone with courage, insight and hands-on help. How you utilize your time will determine what others think of you. Be a participant instead of an observer, and you will gain respect. Personal growth, peace and love are favored. 3 stars
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Get a foothold on the latest news. Having all the facts before you move will make the difference between success and failure. Reassess your relationships and adjust whatever isn’t working for you. A positive change based on intelligence and foresight is overdue. 3 stars
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Consider what you want instead of caring for others’ demands. Put your energy into pursuits that enhance your ability to bring in more cash, make your body more robust and make prospects more to your liking. Don’t let someone else map out your life. 4 stars
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don’t get angry; change what you don’t like. Control the situation and use your knowledge and experience to help energize your plans. It’s OK to do things differently or to make financial gain your purpose. A change at home will lift restrictions and depression. 2 stars
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Be a good listener and be passionate about what you want and how you get your way. Put physical needs and personal gain first before you give in to other people’s demands. Make self-love a priority. You will achieve your goals. 5 stars
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Pay attention to how you earn and handle your cash. Don’t share information that identifies you with a stereotype. Keep others guessing. Someone you intrigue will become the ally you need to reach your destination of choice. 3 stars
Birthday Baby: You are organized, intelligent and adaptable. You are dependable and respected.
Star Guide: 1 star: Avoid conflicts; work behind the scenes. 2 stars: You can accomplish, but don’t rely on others. 3 stars: Focus and you’ll reach your goals. 4 stars: Aim high; start new projects. 5 stars: Nothing can stop you; go for gold.