CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Jason Sudeikis, 48; James Marsden, 50; Jada Pinkett Smith, 52; Aisha Tyler, 53.

Happy Birthday: Take time, plan your actions and follow through. Turn this year into one to remember. Be true to yourself, and make happiness and peace of mind your priorities. Simplify, get along and practice moderation; you’ll set a positive example and feel good about yourself and what you can accomplish. Perfection may be your aim, but flaws can make a statement. Don’t be too hard on yourself; go with the flow. Your numbers are 8, 14, 22, 25, 31, 36, 42.

