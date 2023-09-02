CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Zedd, 34; Salma Hayek, 57; Keanu Reeves, 59; Mark Harmon, 72.
Happy Birthday: Don’t sit idle this year. Choose your path and get started. Focus on modifying what’s outdated or standing between you and what you want. Explore the possibilities, gather information and set a course that excites you. By following your heart’s desire, you’ll find the discipline and the means to reach your goal and add stability and peace of mind to your life. Press forward with optimism. Your numbers are 9, 17, 25, 34, 37, 41, 46.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Pampering or spending time with someone you love will mellow your mind. An activity or lifestyle change conducive to putting a smile on your face will give you the energy and spirit you need to achieve the happiness you deserve. Be good to yourself. 3 stars
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Look for opportunities in any situation. If you let your intuition guide you, you won’t be disappointed. A unique opportunity will allow you to show others what you can achieve. Speak up and present what you have to offer. 3 stars
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Find a way to keep things running smoothly. Don’t jump into a conversation without having all the facts. Question the motives of those pushing a questionable agenda. Focus on your needs, improvements at home and nurturing a meaningful relationship. 4 stars
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Keep your emotions in check and your mind on what counts. An innovative approach to achieving your purpose will get you where you want to go. Do your homework regarding home improvements and find a cost-efficient way to get what you want. 2 stars
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Be careful what you wish for. Slow down, smell the roses and keep your costs low. Concentrate on personal growth, learning and doing your best to impact others and the world around you positively. Be supportive, kind and responsive. 5 stars
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Reunite with people you remember fondly. Travel back in time, and the reminders you receive will help you make wise decisions moving forward. Listen to your inner voice, protect yourself from temptation and target what positively impacts your personal life. 3 stars
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Speak your mind and reach out to those who matter. How you conduct yourself in public will represent you when you are not present to stick up for yourself. Put your best foot forward and make peace and love your priorities. 3 stars
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): If you don’t like something, make a change. Don’t waste time pondering over something that is standing in your way. Choose to act based on facts, credibility and honor. If you do what’s right, you’ll have no regrets. Embrace the future with truth and optimism. 3 stars
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Surround yourself with beauty, friends and family. Note the difference between fact and fake. Aim to put your best foot forward and work toward personal growth, better health and a stress-free lifestyle. Make peace of mind and love your priorities. 5 stars
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Not everyone will agree with you today. Follow the road that takes you where you want to go. Trust in your ideas and changes, and be willing to pay for the freedom you deserve. Nothing comes without a price and hard work. 2 stars
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Consider how you manage your money, and cut corners or invest in something that offers stability and peace of mind. Refuse to let someone entice you with ideas that will benefit them more than you. Focus on self-improvement, not pleasing others. 4 stars
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Start doing what’s necessary to head in a positive direction. Learn lessons, move on and you’ll find the people, places and pastimes that put your mind at ease and a smile on your face. Shine brightly and fulfill your dreams. 3 stars
Birthday Baby: You are empathetic, charitable and resourceful. You are meticulous and steadfast.
Star Guide: 1 star: Avoid conflicts; work behind the scenes. 2 stars: You can accomplish, but don’t rely on others. 3 stars: Focus and you’ll reach your goals. 4 stars: Aim high; start new projects. 5 stars: Nothing can stop you; go for gold.