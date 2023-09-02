Today

Mainly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 80F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Mainly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 80F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

A mainly sunny sky. High 101F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.