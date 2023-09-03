CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Rita Volk, 33; Shaun White, 37; Omi, 37; Garrett Hedlund, 39.
Happy Birthday: Look at the possibilities and see what piques your imagination and stimulates your mind. Refuse to let negativity set in and discourage your dreams, hopes and wishes. Be true to yourself, and you’ll gain ground and the confidence to reach for the stars. Opportunity is apparent. Be positive and enjoy the ride. Your numbers are 8, 15, 23, 29, 31, 38, 42.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Revamp your routine to satisfy your needs. Take better care of your physical and mental health; you’ll boost confidence and ease stress. Make a point to show enthusiasm for your pursuit, and you’ll gain support from someone you admire. Romance is favored. 3 stars
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Choose the most inviting path. Social events will impact how you think and the changes you make. Don’t let emotions run wild, causing a fallout with someone you love. A physical outlet will ease stress and keep you out of trouble. 3 stars
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Refuse to take part in gossip or reveal secrets someone shares with you. The information you receive will have variables that are not available to you. Choose self-improvement and gratification, not dismantling someone’s reputation or position. Personal growth and romance are favored. 3 stars
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Observe what others are doing before you align yourself with someone who doesn’t share your objective. Put the changes you want in place and enjoy what you accomplish. Don’t hold back; let your ideas flourish and your uniqueness shine through, and you’ll create interest. 2 stars
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Digest what’s happening before you respond. Overreacting will make matters worse and can have costly consequences. Plan to do something exhilarating to clear your head and distance yourself from friction. Concentrate on personal perfection, excellent health, peace and love, and you’ll gain perspective. 5 stars
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Gather information that contributes to your aspirations, then begin your adventure. Heading down a path that excites you will rejuvenate and give you hope for a better future. Attend events conducive to fact-finding and networking. The connections you make will pay off. 3 stars
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Say no to energy hogs. There is a price to pay to give in to someone to avoid controversy. Distance yourself from demanding requests and put your energy into something that offers hope and joy. Make romance and beauty your objectives. 3 stars
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): The changes you implement will pave a positive path. Own your place in the world by designating your attributes to what makes you content with life, love and overall happiness. Be the master of your universe. 3 stars
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take care of your health and reputation. Refuse to let anyone redirect your energy into something based on hearsay. Do your homework and abort questionable plans. Apply more time and effort into honing your skills, gathering information and spending time with someone you love. 3 stars
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You’re sitting on a gold mine of knowledge, skills and experience. Know your worth and focus on positive results. Less criticism and more action will lead to your success. Walk away from wasting time arguing and toward your goal. Be true to yourself. 5 stars
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Consider your options and consider who you want to include in your next transformation. Refuse to let anyone rain on your parade or lure you into something costly emotionally, physically or financially. Recognize what’s best for you and follow through. 2 stars
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): A plan, coupled with a steady pace, will add to your stability and bring you closer to the lifestyle you long for. Refuse to jeopardize your health, financial well-being or relationship with someone over petty issues. Tolerance and patience are favored. 4 stars
Birthday Baby: You are precise, outgoing and helpful. You are orderly and responsive.
Star Guide: 1 star: Avoid conflicts; work behind the scenes. 2 stars: You can accomplish, but don’t rely on others. 3 stars: Focus and you’ll reach your goals. 4 stars: Aim high; start new projects. 5 stars: Nothing can stop you; go for gold.