CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Jade Payton, 31; Kat Graham, 34; Rose McGowan, 50; Michael Keaton, 72.
Happy Birthday: Take a walk down memory lane and you’ll get a reminder that can change how you manage your time this year. Be open to the alterations around you and look for opportunities to make the most out of whatever situation you encounter. Don’t hesitate because you think you aren’t ready; now is the time to play your hand and put your dreams, hopes and wishes first. Your numbers are 2, 14, 23, 27, 34, 38, 42.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Contact someone with insight into something you want to pursue. Ask how much time, effort and money are at stake before you sign up or make promises you may not want to keep. Nurture a meaningful relationship and you’ll get help reaching your goal. 4 stars
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Take care of business and build an excellent reputation. Being responsible and doing what you say will turn you into the go-to person among your peers. Take pride in what you do; rewards will come your way. Choose modesty over arrogance. 3 stars
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Sign up for something that requires you to be physical or competitive. Get your body moving and a healthy routine in place, and see how good you feel. A social or networking event will encourage new connections. Listen carefully before sharing personal information. 3 stars
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Be a team player. A chance to change your financial position is apparent. Look at investments, apply for a job with a higher salary or sell off items you no longer use. Let go of situations that trigger emotional or physical overindulgence. 4 stars
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t neglect your responsibilities, but stop fretting over things you can’t control. Redirect your energy toward something that puts a smile on your face. Reach out to a friend, catch up on the latest news or do something to accentuate your appearance. 2 stars
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Let your qualifications precede you; the rest will be history. Confidence will put you out front of any competition you face. A change of attitude will be all it takes to captivate an audience. An investment in yourself will pay off. 5 stars
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Channel your energy into your home and family, and make your space more comfortable. Invest time and money into updates or making a move that fits your budget and status. The aim is to boost your morale and ease stress. Romance is in the stars. 3 stars
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Initiate change to make your life easier and more enjoyable. Get involved in something you’ve always wanted to pursue. Live life your way and you’ll see how nicely everything falls into place. A partnership will take an upward turn if you take control. 3 stars
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t share personal information. Choose to focus on learning, taking care of unfinished business and heading in a direction that allows you to use what you enjoy doing most to get ahead. Visit someone you share common goals with and admire. 3 stars
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): It’s OK to be different and to take a path that changes your lifestyle or challenges you to improve. Don’t let anger set in if someone doesn’t care to follow your lead. Do what suits you, and allow others the same privilege. 3 stars
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You’ll butt heads with someone close to you if you aren’t accommodating. A reserved attitude will help bypass an argument and allow you the freedom to pursue something more engaging. Personal improvements will improve relationships and put your mind at ease. 5 stars
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You may want to reserve judgment when dealing with emotional issues. Listen to information shared, but don’t get involved in someone’s battles. Use your insight to guide you about money matters and joint ventures to save yourself time, effort and cash. 2 stars
Birthday Baby: You are responsive, insightful and opportunity-driven. You are helpful and caring.
Star Guide: 1 star: Avoid conflicts; work behind the scenes. 2 stars: You can accomplish, but don’t rely on others. 3 stars: Focus and you’ll reach your goals. 4 stars: Aim high; start new projects. 5 stars: Nothing can stop you; go for gold.