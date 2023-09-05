CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Jade Payton, 31; Kat Graham, 34; Rose McGowan, 50; Michael Keaton, 72.

Happy Birthday: Take a walk down memory lane and you’ll get a reminder that can change how you manage your time this year. Be open to the alterations around you and look for opportunities to make the most out of whatever situation you encounter. Don’t hesitate because you think you aren’t ready; now is the time to play your hand and put your dreams, hopes and wishes first. Your numbers are 2, 14, 23, 27, 34, 38, 42.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you