CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Idris Elba, 51; Rosie Perez, 59; Jane Curtin, 76; Swoosie Kurtz, 79.
Happy Birthday: Take a moment, gather your thoughts and plan what you want to accomplish this year. Consider what’s most important to you and what will contribute to reaching that goal. Turn your attention to what makes you happy and search for how to work more happiness into your daily routine. Knowledge will broaden your scope, allowing you access to what matters most. Your numbers are 6, 13, 21, 28, 34, 39, 45.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Speed things up and take care of unfinished business. What you do will clear the way for something new and exciting. A challenge will lead to better health and an upgrade to your looks and feelings. Love is on the rise. 4 stars
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Talk the talk and walk the walk. The connections you make networking will be what you need to push forward. Time spent evaluating your home and lifestyle will prompt you to make your surroundings comfortable and functional. 3 stars
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Steady your emotions before you speak in order to avoid being put in a vulnerable position. Someone will make you look bad if you are indecisive. Stick to the truth, regardless of what others do or say, and you’ll come out on top. 3 stars
CANCER (June 21-July 22): It’s up to you to make the changes necessary to reach your goal. Study, practice and network to ensure you promote what you have to offer. Someone close to you has more to offer than you realize. Share your goals and see what happens. 3 stars
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Benevolence will help you excel but also subject you to criticism by those jealous of your appeal. If you follow your instincts and put your best foot forward, it will be difficult for anyone to deny you what you deserve. Romance is in the stars. 4 stars
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Keep doors open and knowledge flowing. Contact people who make you think, and look for ways to bring in additional cash and make your money work for you. Don’t hold back; say what’s on your mind and find out where you stand. 2 stars
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Channel your energy into something meaningful. Learn, explore and expand your mind; it will do wonders for your soul. It’s time to appreciate all you have and enjoy the fruits of your labor. Romance and personal growth are prominent. 5 stars
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Explore possibilities, recognize your talents and set boundaries when necessary. Consider what you want to do, and give your all. Opportunity is within reach, but you need to clear your agenda to position yourself for success. Don’t be afraid to be different. 3 stars
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Trust what you see, not hearsay. Ask questions and say no to requests that don’t fit your agenda. Follow your heart, take care of your health and surround yourself with people you love to be around. Build your happy place and live there. 3 stars
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A change will help you recognize what’s missing in your life. Look for opportunities that free up time and ease stress. Use your attributes to fine-tune your life and enjoy who and what you love most. Invest in your health and happiness. 3 stars
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Evaluate your relationships and make changes that offer peace of mind. Pay attention to how you feel, look and spend your time. It’s up to you to call the shots and to say no to those taking advantage of you. 5 stars
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Refuse to let what others do upset you. Remove yourself from situations that don’t appeal to you, and new and exciting opportunities will come your way. A change in the way you earn and handle your money will make a difference to your mental well-being. 2 stars
Birthday Baby: You are cautious, well-versed and sympathetic. You are persuasive and complimentary.
Star Guide: 1 star: Avoid conflicts; work behind the scenes. 2 stars: You can accomplish, but don’t rely on others. 3 stars: Focus and you’ll reach your goals. 4 stars: Aim high; start new projects. 5 stars: Nothing can stop you; go for gold.