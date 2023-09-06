CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Idris Elba, 51; Rosie Perez, 59; Jane Curtin, 76; Swoosie Kurtz, 79.

Happy Birthday: Take a moment, gather your thoughts and plan what you want to accomplish this year. Consider what’s most important to you and what will contribute to reaching that goal. Turn your attention to what makes you happy and search for how to work more happiness into your daily routine. Knowledge will broaden your scope, allowing you access to what matters most. Your numbers are 6, 13, 21, 28, 34, 39, 45.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you