CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Evan Rachel Wood, 36; Shannon Elizabeth, 50; Toby Jones, 57; Michael Emerson, 69.
Happy Birthday: A change will do you good. Whether you embark on an educational pursuit, travel or an activity that exhilarates you, it will trigger new goals and hopes for a better future. Getting out more and doing things that spark your imagination and excite you about life, love and happiness are favored. Focus on what’s happening in your community and participate. Live life your way. Your numbers are 8, 12, 20, 26, 32, 34, 43.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Pay attention to how you present yourself to the world. Make fitness, health and appeal your priorities. You will gain momentum and the type of attention that can help you get ahead. Believe in yourself, and so will those you encounter. 4 stars
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Think big, but live within your means. Don’t let temptation get the best of you. Simplify your life instead of complicating matters. Find a way to use your skills to differentiate yourself from the competition. Protect your health and reputation. 3 stars
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Take the initiative to verify information before passing it along. Protect your reputation and position from anyone trying to dismantle what you have worked hard to achieve. Stick close to home and those you can trust. Home improvements are favored. 3 stars
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Simplify your life. Truth matters, and sticking to what you know and feel comfortable conveying will help eliminate stress and leave you free to follow your heart and do as you please. A unique way of handling your responsibilities will help you advance. 3 stars
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Work alone, and you’ll get more done. Refuse to get involved in other people’s affairs or put yourself in a compromising position. Focus on what’s important to you, and avoid discussions that make you feel uncomfortable or that can jeopardize your reputation. 4 stars
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Concentrate on facts, learning and increasing your qualifications. Set high standards and carry yourself with confidence. Refuse to let someone’s emotional blackmail and jealousy stand between you and what you want to achieve. Stand tall, be confident and don’t fold under pressure. 2 stars
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Set the standard instead of living by someone else’s rules. Do what’s right for you and engage in activities that make you feel good about yourself. Trust your instincts, follow your heart and live passionately. Use your energy to make a difference. 5 stars
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Learn through observation and reach out to those who positively impact you or your life. Be part of the solution to eliminate the problems standing in your way. Reevaluate your life and you’ll discover what makes you happy. 3 stars
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Let others know how you feel instead of agreeing to do things that don’t appeal to you. It’s time to do things your way. Put yourself first, love passionately and use your skills how you intend to use them. 3 stars
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Home is where the heart is, so making it work for you is vital. Consider what makes you happy and the changes that need to occur. Include the ones you love and you’ll get support to make your dreams come true. 3 stars
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): What you decide to do matters. Start doing what’s best for you. Create your happy place; it will be infectious to those around you. Put a smile on your face, a skip in your step and a robust mindset in place. 5 stars
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don’t share personal information or secrets. Focus on the changes that will improve your life and your relationships with others. Emotional manipulation and deception are apparent. Set standards, be honest with yourself and others, and request the same in return. 2 stars
Birthday Baby: You are gifted, supportive and flexible. You are complex and curious.
Star Guide: Avoid conflicts; work behind the scenes. 2 stars: You can accomplish, but don’t rely on others. 3 stars: Focus and you’ll reach your goals. 4 stars: Aim high; start new projects. 5 stars: Nothing can stop you; go for gold.