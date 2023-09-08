CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Pink, 44; David Arquette, 52; Brooke Burke, 52; Neko Case, 53.
Happy Birthday: Target your goal and stay on track. Your dedication to making your dreams come true will prove fruitful through your will to do your best. Clear the passage forward by preparing your path behind closed doors. Secrecy will add to the element of surprise that will help you gain momentum, trust and the acceptance and rewards you desire. Shoot for the stars and enjoy the ride. Your numbers are 7, 15, 26, 29, 33, 38, 46.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Keep an open mind, but jump right in. It’s important not to make waves but to devise a plan that works for you. Your appeal is your ability to think and do for yourself. Turn up the volume and proceed with confidence. 2 stars
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Time spent rubbing shoulders with well-informed people will pay off. Listen to what others say and determine what options can be applied to your plans. Look at a challenge you face and turn an obstacle into an opportunity. 4 stars
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Slow down and do things right the first time. Refuse to let anyone disrupt your plans or confuse you with debatable information. Pay attention to your needs, health and financial prospects, and let others fend for themselves. 3 stars
CANCER (June 21-July 22): You know what’s right, but if you let your emotions take over, anger will set in and ruin a good thing. Show discipline when someone pushes emotional buttons. You’ll be the one who comes out as a winner. Choose peace and love over chaos. 3 stars
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Present who you are and what you have to offer energetically. A positive attitude will capture attention and encourage others to join your team. Say no to temptation and avoid behavior that can obstruct what you are trying to achieve. 3 stars
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Enjoy the ride. The bigger the smile, the more success your actions will derive. Don’t fear what others do or think; own your place in the spotlight and share what you have to offer. Don’t let uncertainty or someone’s opinion taint your plans. 4 stars
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take a moment to appreciate what you have and to recognize what you can improve. Put yourself out there and let your actions be your voice. How you represent yourself and what you can do will make the difference regarding relationships and lifestyle. 2 stars
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Plug into something that interests you and follow through. Your connections will raise awareness and make you feel passionate about making a difference. Don’t offer donations or let anyone part you from your cash. 5 stars
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Test your strength, agility and drive. Stand up for your rights and refuse to let anyone control your thoughts and feelings. Take the initiative, strive for perfection, pick up skills and focus on what makes you feel good about yourself. 3 stars
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Voice your opinion, find out who agrees, and work with what and who you have going for you. Anger is a waste of time and won’t bring you closer to your goals. Put your energy where it counts and you’ll make a difference. 3 stars
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Keep your eye on the ball, your feet on the ground and your heart in the game. Don’t let trivialities stop you from doing what brings you joy. Surround yourself with people who make you laugh. Romance is on the rise. 3 stars
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Look, see and do. You can accomplish what you set out to do if you act. Don’t wait for someone to make the first move. Control the outcome of your actions. Let your uniqueness shine and your kindness and affection lead the way. 5 stars
Birthday Baby: You are unique, informative and passionate. You are organized and determined.
Star Guide: Avoid conflicts; work behind the scenes. 2 stars: You can accomplish, but don’t rely on others. 3 stars: Focus and you’ll reach your goals. 4 stars: Aim high; start new projects. 5 stars: Nothing can stop you; go for gold.