CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Tom Felton, 35; Bonnie Hunt, 61; Andrea Bocelli, 64; Joan Jett, 64.

Happy Birthday: Take your time, mull over options and check to see what others do or say. Try something that raises your enthusiasm or that you can negotiate into a pastime you enjoy. Use your talents, and be open to trying something you’ve never done. Embrace life and choose the most comfortable path. Self-improvement projects will fetch compliments and respect. Your numbers are 4, 17, 22, 29, 31, 35, 46.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you