CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Spencer Treat Clark, 35; Jessica Lucas, 37; Ian Bohen, 46; Nia Vardalos, 60.

Happy Birthday: Pay attention to what matters to you and head in that direction. Don’t waste time on people and projects that aren’t meaningful or satisfying. Put your energy into something that will help you gain perspective and sort out what’s necessary and important to you. Make travel, education and relationships priorities. Live, learn, laugh and love. Your numbers are 9, 14, 17, 23, 32, 39, 44.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you