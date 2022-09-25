CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Rosalia, 30; Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53; Michael Douglas, 78; Barbara Walters, 93.

Happy Birthday: Changes to your living arrangements will pay off. Regroup, and you’ll come up with a plan that works to diminish concerns. Don’t let financial uncertainty cause you to miss out on an opportunity. Consider what you value most, and you’ll devise a plan that will be equal to any foreseeable problems. Trust in your ability to get things done according to plan. Your numbers are 6, 11, 23, 27, 30, 38, 46.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you