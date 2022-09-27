CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Lola Kirke, 32; Anna Camp, 40; Tamara Taylor, 52; Scott Lawrence, 59.

Happy Birthday: Play to win. Put a strategy in place that will help you turn something you aren’t happy with into something that brings you joy. Take responsibility for your happiness, and throw your time and effort into self-improvement and satisfaction. Loving who you are and what you can do will lead to a positive attitude and a year of progress. Your numbers are 4, 19, 26, 27, 34, 43, 48.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you