CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Rita Volk, 32; Shaun White, 36; Omi, 36; Garrett Hedlund, 38.

Happy Birthday: Show restraint and bide your time when dealing with matters that influence your future. Don’t let emotions take over. Be smart and consider the best way to use your skills positively and progressively. Don’t put pressure on others to get things done; doing the work yourself will pay the highest rewards. Strive for personal happiness. Your numbers are 6, 10, 24, 27, 31, 42, 48.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you