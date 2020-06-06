An excuse for not working or completing a project can always be found. Here are some that have been used:
• I am so busy, I just can’t get around to it.
• Wait till the boss comes back and ask him.
• I did not know you were in a hurry.
• We have never done it that way before.
• I did not know this was different.
• No one told me to do it.
• This is not my job.
• That is not my area.
• I am waiting for directions.
• I forgot.
• I thought I told you.
• Who, me?
Excuses do not accomplish much. Consider the pattern of Alexander Graham Bell, inventor of the telephone. He had a problem. He confronted the challenge. He pursued results. An excuse was not acceptable. Wealth or fame were not his purpose.
Bell was an instructor in a school for the deaf. While there, he married one of the students. Soon after their marriage, he began experimenting with electrical equipment. The hope was to develop an instrument that would enable his young wife to hear him. It was through Bell’s unwavering “hope to help” that the telephone was invented.
The Rev. Paul Killingsworth serves as pastor at Yuma First Assembly.