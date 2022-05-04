Elizabeth Moody has lived by the motto, “Count your age by your friends and your life by your smiles.” At the grand age of 104 on May 21, Elizabeth has indeed made countless friends and created many special memories that make her smile.
Living in Yuma since 1943, Elizabeth has worn a variety of hats – from mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and farm wife, to science teacher, gardener, garden club member, 4-H leader and church member. Few people have lived the full life Elizabeth has enjoyed.
“Mom’s kind spirit and cheerful personality have won the hearts of all her friends, and she is an inspiration to everyone who knows her,” said Ruth Ann, her daughter. “She is the rock of the Moody bunch and is our special treasure.”
Besides being the heart of her family and the Yuma community, Elizabeth is also the heart of the Robert J. Moody Demonstration Garden, located at 2200 W. 28th St. off Avenue B. She is a founding member of Moody Garden Makers Club, now called Moody Garden Club, and helped plan and develop Moody Garden. Robert Moody, whom the garden is named for, was Elizabeth’s late husband and the U of A Extension Agent in charge of Yuma’s 4-H program.
Beginning in 2000, members of Moody Garden Makers Club were determined to make the garden a reality. Along with members from the community, they worked hard to make that little plot of land become the outstanding botanical garden it is today.
“I met Elizabeth through Moody Garden Club in 2002 as a new master gardener looking forward to helping develop Moody Garden,” said Marianne Newton, club member. “I learned a lot by listening to what Elizabeth had to say during our planning meetings. She always had great ideas
and suggestions. I have admired Elizabeth from the first time I met her. She always has a kind word for those she meets.”
Today, Moody Garden is filled with tall trees shading a sidewalk that loops around the edge of the garden. A myriad of native plants grow throughout the garden and are labeled with their common and scientific names. Two newly-built raised beds showcase seasonal vegetables. Besides native plants, there is a healing garden filled with a variety of medicinal herbs and a tropical area with citrus and plants that need extra water.
“Elizabeth was one of the first people to introduce me to Yuma Garden Club, and she has been an active supporter of our many civic projects,” said Mary Lou Milstead, club member. “Her kindness and gracious presence has been an inspiration for all garden club members. Her sharing of knowledge about botany has been a wonderful foundation for many beginning gardeners in our area.”
“We encourage the public to visit Moody Garden to see what plants they might want to add to their own yards. If a plant grows in our garden, it will grow in your yard,” said LeAnn Bird, Moody Garden Club president. “The garden is a very special place of refuge for quiet reflection and a chance to regenerate your soul. You can be one with nature right in the heart of Yuma.”
“To me, Moody Garden is a little oasis of tranquility,” club member, Carla van Traa, said. “I love the fact that in addition to its beautiful planting schemes and mature trees and shrubs, Moody Garden has become a year-round wildlife haven. It is also a haven for people visiting the garden. It is a space to practice mindfulness and even physical therapy. It is a place to just be.”
Like all gardens, maintenance is necessary and is carried out by Moody Garden Club members.
Keeping the irrigation system running properly and the hog potato weed controlled are on-going tasks. To raise funds to maintain the garden, Moody Garden Club holds a plant sale each fall at the home of one of its members. Donations from the public also help maintain the garden.
“We’re a 501c3 organization, and donations to Moody Garden Club are tax deductible. At the moment, we are collecting funds to replace the wooden benches located around the sidewalk,” said Bobi Kress, club vice-president. “Elizabeth’s wonderful vision for Moody Garden is now a reality that adds beauty to Yuma.”
“What a great legacy of gardening the Moody family has given us,” said LeAnn Bird. “My hope is that the Yuma community will love and treasure Moody Garden as much as members of Moody Garden Club do. We appreciate all the support the Moody family has given to maintain the garden dedicated to their cherished father, Robert J. Moody, and beloved mother, Elizabeth Moody, who helped make the garden a reality.”
On this special birthday, members of Yuma’s four garden clubs wish Elizabeth a most happy birthday.