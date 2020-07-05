Now that we’ve enjoyed a quiet and safe July 4 on the water, either for pure enjoyment or fishing fun, it’s time for a few helpful tips to assist those who need a bit of help in how, when and where to catch fish enough for a great meal or to practice ‘catch and release.’ Because of current conditions, it’s still a good idea to wear your mask and gloves, even for fishing and when other people are near, so be sure to keep your distance for health safety. Neither you nor I want to end up being a statistic!
Early mornings and late evenings are best times to toss your baited line in the water while the night coolness is still in force. Game and Fish suggests adapting to summer conditions for success. Many catfish, bass and bluegill still lurk in the depths of our lakes, rivers and ponds in the Yuma area that have seen a lot of the same baits and presentations making now a good time to change and experiment with new baits and try new presentations to get their attention.
Try combining a piece of shrimp with a worm or dip a hot dog in stinkbait. Do a web search for “secret catfish baits” and discover an amazing selection of concoctions sure to increase your fishing success. Also make rigging changes and try fluorescent fishing lines in lighter test weights to make your line practically invisible; or try fishing without weight to let your line flutter to the bottom; or fish with 4/6 pound test line and keep weights to a minimum.
One of the most frustrating fishing conditions is when bass are found in clear, shallow water this time of year. They are plainly visible, yet almost impossible to catch. And, because you are as visible as the fish, it takes plenty of finesse to get close enough to cast. It also takes the patience of a saint to entice them to bite. This is good trial and error time to learn what works best and when.
Shallow bass relate strongly to shadows from overhanging trees, so make a presentation with a plastic worm. Try a Culprit worm. I’ve tried others but have best success with the culprit. Dark colors can be seen easily while some anglers use light translucent colors such as amber or watermelon. Bubble gum or hot orange also provoke a strike at times. As I’ve mentioned before, try casting five or six feet past your target, then twitch the lure several times, slowing it up when it gets by the spot where a fish may be holding. If the bass plays lazy, twitch the lure quickly out of the strike zone to give the lure an appearance of a fleeing baitfish, which often elicits a strike. Don’t retrieve too slowly in shallow, clear water because that gives the bass the opportunity to examine your lure.
I’ve also mentioned before about putting a good pair of sunglasses to work — a yellow tint for sight fishing shallow bass can make the fish stand out from its surroundings. Be sure to keep a low profile and avoid bright clothing colors — camouflage or light blue seem to work well. Noise can spook the fish most times, so even using a trolling motor sometimes can be too loud. Better to anchor or to tie up to a tree. A really smart idea to pick up a copy of the current fishing regulations at sports dealers or from Game and Fish — it’s packed full of useful information we all need to know while we’re at the water.
While you’re getting all your gear ready for the fishing or even if your plan is to just go to your favorite area along the Colorado River to take a cool dip in the water, how about including plastic bags and gloves of some kind to pick up litter of any and all kinds (other people’s trash) from the area you go to for your fishing fun. Always “Leave it better than you find it.” There are “slobs” taking in our favorite areas who will never be smart enough to pick up after themselves so I figure if you and I and the rest of us pick up any area we visit, we can hope it’ll be in better shape the next time we come. Your effort of any kind, big or little, will help!
BOATING SAFETY
The Safe Boating Campaign going on this summer offers these safety tips for boating and social distancing: Follow state and local guidance for outdoor recreational boating. Share a float plan with a family member or friend with the details of your trip in the event of an emergency. Always wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket. Carry all required boating safety equipment such as flares, navigation light, a horn or whistle, and a first aid kit. Limit the people aboard your boat to people within your immediate household. Stay at least six feet away from other people who do not live in your house. Maintain safe distance at the fuel dock or loading up at the marina. Wash hands frequently or use a hand sanitizer, especially after touching a marina gate or fuel pump. Don’t raft up to other boaters or pull up onto a beach next to someone else as it puts you in closer proximity with others. Go right from your house to the boat and back so that you don’t have unnecessary contact with anyone. Pack food, water and other things you may need as restaurants and marina stores may not be open. Never boat under the influence. Do not boat distracted and travel at safe speeds. Have more than one communication device that works when wet.
FISHING CLUBS
• Update reminder: Desert Anglers has resumed, yes! Get signed up for the July 11 fishing fun open tournament. Questions? Call Michael Obney at 928-750-7081 or visit desertanglers@yahoo.com.
No updates at this time for other current fishing tournaments but check with American Bass - Yuma Region with Bill Clothier at 928-919-0304, or YVRGC with Travis Hurley at 803-463-3655. You might also stop by and check with “The Hideaway” (where Mitch’s Bait Shop used to be) on east 16th Street as you leave Yuma. I bet they’ll have answers for any questions you have. Some of the fishing clubs have their sign-up sheets at the store as well.
• Yuma High School Bass Fishing Club: Even with school not being in session until fall, if you’re a high school student interested in getting together with these other youngsters who are already members of this club for the great learning on how best to fish for bass, call Terry Hurt, school sponsor, at 928-580-6567 or David Parrish at 928-941-6168. Now that virus problem restrictions are partially lifted in Arizona, you might even be able to get together with them during summer months if they go fishing at all.
• Check here next week when I will let you know what fish at local waters are up to along with tips on what might be working in the catching department as well as with the July planting schedule from the Game and Fish Department for supplying more channel catfish at local community fishing waters.
HUNT HAPPENINGS
• Senate passes Great American Outdoors Act: In case you haven’t heard, the U.S. Senate has passed the historic Great American Outdoors Act (S. 3422), which represents the single greatest commitment to increasing public access and advancing conservation in a lifetime, on a strong bipartisan vote of 73-25.
The Great American Outdoors Act will provide $9.5 billion over 5 years to address the crumbling infrastructure on America’s public lands and waters. While the National Park Service will receive $6.5 billion in funding, the Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation (CSF) led a successful effort to secure the inclusion of $3 billion to repair and maintain public land infrastructure overseen by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), and U.S. Forest Service (USFS), which provides critically important recreational opportunities for America’s sportsmen and women.
“The Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation applauds Senate passage of the Great American Outdoors Act. Today’s vote demonstrates the bipartisan support for advancing conservation and increasing access for hunters and anglers,” said CSF President Jeff Crane. “When signed into law, this bill will provide much-needed support for public lands and waters and boost the already formidable outdoor economy. CSF extends our sincere thanks to the Senate Congressional Sportsmen’s Caucus (CSC) members that voted to support these priorities.”
To read the full story, click on the link theoutdoorwire.com/releases/56e4c3ed-9df0-4b0a-bfcc-8cbd2679d021.
SHOOTING SPORTS
• Yuma 4-H Shooting Sports: Stanley Gourley reports two new schedules for shooting sports hopefully beginning soon. The first is for the last shoot of the 2019-20 training year as we did not get the opportunity to have our last day of competition and awards. And, that can only happen if the state and UofA restrictions are lifted, TBD. Gourley’s new contact phone number is 928-388-8995.
The following is the 2020-21 schedule. Make a note of the new phone number for Gourley in case you need answers to questions. If the state and UofA restrictions permit: 2019-2020 end of year competition and awards that will be held at the fairgrounds near the Newcomer Building this year will be on Sept. 19, set up 8 a.m. with shooting starting at 9 a.m. This will only be for air rifle and archery. A make up for those that missed out on the live fire at the Ware Farm will not have an opportunity to shoot live fire for this year and will not have scores for the all-around award. This is a special event and not the first training for the new year 2020-21 that will start on Sept. 24 in the classroom. Those instructors that are not able to support this, let Gourley know. (all dates changed to show month and date)
• Yuma County 4-H Shooting Sports Project 2020-2021 Shooting Sports training schedule: Sept. 24, meet at the Extension Office classroom 6 to 7 p.m., sign up, safety training and one time fee of $10 per youth for consumables. Sept. 26, 9 to 10:30 a.m. at west gate of YCFG (fairgrounds); Oct. 10, 9 to 10:30 a.m. at west gate of YCFG; Oct. 31, 9 to 10:30 a.m. at west gate of YCFG; Nov. 14, 9 to 10:30 a.m. at west gate of YCFG; other November dates TBD, possibly Nov. 13-15 state training in Tucson. Contact Stan (stan_marsha@q.com) for information. Dec. 3, meet at the Extension Office classroom 6 to 7 p.m., safety training for live fire at the Ware Farm, information on campout, map to the Ware Farm; Dec. 5, 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Ware Farm in Dome Valley; Dec. 29, a special non-mandatory .22 training 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ware Farm; Jan. 16-17, 9 a.m. 2 p.m. campout and training at the Ware Farm; Jan. 30, 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Ware Farm; Feb. 13, 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Ware Farm; Feb. 28, 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Ware Farm; March 13, 9 a.m. muzzleloader, .22 and shotgun end of year competition at the Ware Farm; March 21, 9 a.m. at the Ware Farm. Archery and air rifle competition for awards and end of year cookout. (The above dates are subject to change, call Stan Gourley at 928-388-8995 if you have any questions).
• The Yuma Trap and Skeet Club: Plans are to resume summer shooting matches (new hours) 7 to 11 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays with the following conditions until such time as it becomes necessary to close again due to virus concerns. Members use the range at their own risk. If you are sick or don’t feel well, stay home. Protect yourself and others Recommend members have his/her own supply of hand sanitizing wipes/spray or lotion. Wearing of face masks is encouraged but not required. Maintain a minimum of 6 feet from others. Disinfectant voice release equipment after each use. Limit 5 persons per range. Clubhouse and classroom are closed. Bathrooms are open during club hours. When paying, use small bills or check. Soda, Gatorade and water only are available. Should the number of COVID-19 victims in our community significantly increase in the coming weeks, it may be necessary to close our facility again. Keep a lookout in this column for necessary changes or call Bob Avila at 928-919-0304.
• The Yuma Young Guns shooting the Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP) are not shooting now until further notice. Call head coach H. McNutt at 928-580-0918 or John Gross at 928-580-1836 for answers to questions.
• Yuma Territorial Longrifles Club: Call Roger Bickel at 928-726-7453 with questions about shooting at the black powder range at Adair Park.
• Cholla Gun Club: Scheduled matches are done until fall but the range is open daylight to dusk for shooting practice for those interested. Call president Rick Kelley at 928-502-0736 or visit rickinyuma@gmail.com with questions.
• High Power Rifle and Pistol Club of Yuma: Call Joseph Murek at 928-627-4556 with questions or check club information on the club website at hprifleyuma.com.
• Yuma Matchmasters: Call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598 to learn what their plans are.
• Southwest Bowhunters Archery Club: Monthly meetings are always at 9 a.m. the 1st Sunday of each month at the Adair Park archery range. Archers are welcome to attend to learn what shooting will be done during the month. If you haven’t done so already, here’s a reminder to renew your 2020 membership dues and bring a friend or young one. Call president Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 to learn about current shooting plans or email the club for more information at info@southwestbowhunters.net or visit southwestbowhunters.net.
Contact Jean Wilson at jeanrenegade@gmail.com or call 247-4450.