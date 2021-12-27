Contact event organizers to ensure there haven’t been changes to these scheduled events. The Yuma Sun team is working to ensure this list is accurate as of press time, but given concerns with the coronavirus, that could change. The Yuma Sun appreciates your understanding and readership.
Share your event information with the Yuma Sun’s online calendar. Submissions are free and follow the same guidelines as What’s Going On. Go to EventsInYuma.com, and click “Promote Your Event.”
Friday
Jan. 7
DESERT LILY ANNUAL QUILT SHOW
WHEN: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
WHERE: Yuma Civic Center, 1440 Desert Hills Drive
GOING ON: Over 120 quilts made by members will be showcased
COST: $6
INFO: To learn more, contact Desert Lily Quilters, 928-342-2339 or email sldurden24@gmail.com
Saturday
Jan. 8
DESERT LILY ANNUAL QUILT SHOW
WHEN: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
WHERE: Yuma Civic Center, 1440 Desert Hills Drive
GOING ON: Over 120 quilts made by members will be showcased
COST: $6
INFO: To learn more, contact Desert Lily Quilters, 928-342-2339 or email sldurden24@gmail.com
YUMA MEDJOOL DATE FESTIVAL
WHEN: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
WHERE: Main Street, Yuma
GOING ON: All of the major growers of dates will be present, offering up samples and date fruit novelties. Live music, celebrity chef demonstrations and more will also be on hand.
COST: Free
Friday
Jan. 14
WOOD CARVING EXPO
WHEN: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
WHERE: North End Community Center 160 E. 1st St.
GOING ON: This expo offers exhibits, demonstrations, vendors and more, allowing visitors to learn about the art of wood carving.
COST: $2 – kids 12 and under free
Saturday
Jan. 15
WOOD CARVING EXPO
WHEN: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
WHERE: North End Community Center 160 E. 1st St.
GOING ON: This expo offers exhibits, demonstrations, vendors and more, allowing visitors to learn about the art of wood carving.
COST: $2 – kids 12 and under free
YUMA COMMUNITY SIDEWALK CHALK ART EVENT
WHEN: Registration begins at 9:30 a.m., event will be held from 10 a.m.-noon.
WHERE: The Colorado River State Historic Park, 201 N. 4th Ave.
GOING ON: Show your creativity on one sidewalk square at the park. Each attendee will receive one box of chalk to use on their square.
COST: Free
INFO: To learn more, contact tammy.snook@yumaaz.gov or call 928-329-0471
JOE REYES MEMORIAL ART SHOW
WHEN: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
WHERE: Coyote Wash Golf Course, 11902 William St. in Wellton
GOING ON: Celebrate the life and legacy of Joe Reyes with this 4th annual memorial art show, featuring work from local artists, many of who were under the guidance of Joe Reyes.
COST: Free
INFO: Contact the Artisans Guild of Wellton-Mohawk – artisansguildwellton@gmail.com – or call 612-963-2361.
ART IN THE PARK
WHEN: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
WHERE: Gateway Park, East 1st Street and South Gila Street in Yuma
GOING ON: Modeled after Georges Seurat’s stoic painting, Sunday on La Grande Jatte, the event features dozens of local and regional artists alongside the banks of the meandering Colorado River. Come for a leisure afternoon in the park and enjoy a mimosa or spirited libation while perusing a wide variety of art displays. The event includes live music and theatrical performances, lawn games, food vendors and more,
COST: $1
Sunday
Jan. 16
ART IN THE PARK
WHEN: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
WHERE: Gateway Park, East 1st Street and South Gila Street in Yuma
GOING ON: Modeled after Georges Seurat’s stoic painting, Sunday on La Grande Jatte, the event features dozens of local and regional artists alongside the banks of the meandering Colorado River. Come for a leisure afternoon in the park and enjoy a mimosa or spirited libation while perusing a wide variety of art displays. The event includes live music and theatrical performances, lawn games, food vendors and more,
COST: $1