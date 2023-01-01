Editor’s Note: The Yuma Sun is reprinting articles from past newspapers throughout the year as part of the Yuma Sun’s 150th anniversary, honoring Yuma’s unique history. This column is one in a series written by local historian Frank Love that appeared periodically in the newspaper.
Did you know that a kind deed may have saved the lives of almost 50 men in Yuma on Christmas Day in 1851?
Of course, there was no town of Yuma in 1851. Several more years would pass before the village began, but the men were on the spot where Arizona City, later Yuma, would spring up.
The men whose lives were at stake were members of the United States Boundary Survey. A war with Mexico which ended in 1848 resulted in the U.S. adding thousands of square miles of land. Both Arizona and New Mexico would be carved from territory ceded from Mexico.
The peace treaty required that both countries were to be involved in surveying the boundary. The surveyors began work south of San Diego in California, and the task went smoothly at first. But the New Mexico boundary caused problems, which led to serious disagreements with the Mexicans and even among the American surveyors. The reason was that a map drawn by an American cartographer was to be used to determine the southeastern boundary between New and Old Mexico.
Unfortunately, the map was wrong by many miles, showing places like El Paso to be nearly 100 miles east and 34 miles north of the exact location.
The erroneous map made it impossible to agree on the boundary line and almost led to a second war with Mexico. American surveyors insisted that the actual location of El Paso should be used to draw the boundary because it would give the U.S. more Mexican territory. Mexican surveyors quite naturally insisted that the map locations be used to mark the boundary. “After all, it is an American map, and that’s what you agreed to use in the peace treaty,” they said.
Unable to reach an agreement on the eastern boundary of Mexico and New Mexico, the American team decided to survey the western part of the boundary line in New Mexico and Arizona. The treaty said that the line in that area would follow the Gila River westward, so the job wasn’t thought to be too difficult. Since the surveyors were running short of provisions, they decided that John Russell Bartlett, the Boundary Commissioner, would go into Mexico and buy supplies while others surveyed the boundary. They planned to meet Bartlett in San Diego when their survey was finished.
Army Lt. Amiel Weeks Whipple was among the 48 men surveying the Gila line. By Dec. 22, the party had finished the survey along a 350-mile stretch of the river, but were nearly out of supplies. It didn’t seem like a big problem because they knew that Fort Yuma was just 60 miles to the west. The men decided to go down the river to the Yuma Crossing, and then over to Fort Yuma and spend Christmas Day with the army garrison. Then they would journey on to San Diego where Bartlett was waiting with fresh supplies. Afterward, they would return and complete the Gila River survey.
What the surveyors didn’t know was that Fort Yuma had been abandoned. It was extremely expensive to supply a desert outpost so far from civilization. Wagon trains leaving San Diego with 30,000 pounds of provisions for Fort Yuma were only able to deliver about 5,000 pounds to the post because teamsters and animals consumed 25,000 pounds on the 30-day round trip. Costs were running between $500 and $800 a ton.
To save money, army headquarters ordered the fort abandoned. Most of the troops returned to San Diego in June, with the exception of a small squad of 11 soldiers who remained to protect the ferrymen operating on the Colorado. But by Dec. 6, 1851, the troops who were left at the river were out of supplies, and they returned to San Diego along with the ferrymen.
By Christmas Eve, the surveyors reached the river crossing. Instead of finding the friendly troops at Fort Yuma waiting to greet them on the California side, there was a hostile force of almost 1,500 Quechan warriors. They needed to cross the river to continue their journey, but it seemed they would have to battle the tribe if they tried.
At first, it appeared their lives would end that Christmas Eve on the site where Yuma now stands. Their interpreter said the Quechans would attack on that night. Whipple’s men posted a strong guard, and the night passed without incident.
Early on Christmas Day, a party of Quechans crossed the river indicating they might be willing to help the Americans cross the river for a price. Whipple responded that he was willing to pay $2 for each man and $1 for each animal. “Not enough,” the Quechan leader announced, and the meeting became tense.
One of the Quechan leaders had his young daughter with him. Throughout the conference, she had been eyeing Whipple curiously. Then she whispered something to her father, and he looked at the lieutenant in surprise.
“Were you here two years ago?” he asked through the interpreter.
Whipple had been with surveyors who set up a boundary marker at the junction of the Gila and Colorado rivers in 1848. “Yes, I was,” he replied.
“Then you were the man who saved my daughter’s life,” the Quechan announced.
His daughter had been lost in the desert two years earlier. Whipple found her, but she was nearly dead from hunger and thirst. He gave the child water and fed her. Before returning her to her people, Whipple gave her a small mirror as a gift of friendship.
The hostility vanished with the discovery that the army officer was responsible for saving the girl’s life. Friendly fellowship replaced angry emotions, and the Quechans helped the surveyors cross the river. In their way, they wished them luck as they continued on to San Diego.
In 1851, 48 men had a good Christmas, thanks to an army officer’s act of kindness.