Editor’s Note: The Yuma Sun is reprinting articles from past newspapers throughout the year as part of the Yuma Sun’s 150th anniversary, honoring Yuma’s unique history. This column is one in a series written by local historian Frank Love that appeared periodically in the newspaper.
Charles Eichelberger’s lucky discovery of the King of Arizona mine in 1897 was described in this column last week. The town of Kofa near the mine later inspired the naming of a Yuma high school.
Rich in gold, the King discovery quickly attracted a large labor force as well as interested prospectors. In March 1897, Yuma’s newspaper reported the road between Tacna and the mine was lined with men and wagons bound for the King.
Kofa sprang into existence when they arrived. By April, 100 people were camped near the mine in tents. Wives and children soon followed. There were 16 school-age children in Kofa by 1900. A teacher, Lottie Lewis, was hired. Although no schoolhouse existed, the newspaper reported that one would be built as soon as lumber became available.
Several businesses were soon flourishing. Among them was a store operated by Mike Nugent and a butcher shop owned by Peter Hodges. Price’s Saloon began offering liquid refreshment to thirsty miners. A photograph of Kofa during boom days shows many buildings. The peak population was probably about 700 people.
Politics played a bigger role at Kofa than at most mining camps. Eugene Ives, one of the principal owners, was a prominent Democrat. Enriched by gold from the King, he set his sights on winning election to the Territorial Legislature. His goal was a seat in the upper house, then called the Council.
It can’t be proven, but a labor upheaval at the mine in late 1899 may have resulted from Ives’ political ambitions. As part of an agreement to locate a well needed to operate the mill, Hiram Blaisdell became general manager. He was an engineer with extensive mining experience who hired a crew which was largely of Mexican origin. Some may have been U.S. citizens, but most probably were not.
On Dec. 8, 1899, Yumans were surprised by a newspaper report that Blaisdell was no longer general manager. A week later, they learned that foreman Frank Guerra had been fired along with the entire Mexican crew. A mine spokesman told the paper, ‘“Only white labor will be employed at the mill and the mine.”
What was behind the change?
One can only guess, but the suspicion is great that Ives wanted to employ men who could vote for him in the 1900 election. Non-citizens like Blaisdell was hiring could not vote.
Later events make this conclusion. Ives got the Democratic nomination for the upper house in September of 1900. He won the election that followed.
The role that mine employees at the King played in Kofa elections didn’t surface until Ives ran for re-election in 1902. Shortly before the balloting, Yuma Sentinel editor John Dorrington reported that miners at the King were required to vote for Ives. Ives “openly boasts he owns the votes of the men at the King,” Dorrington alleged.
The same issue of the paper contained a letter to the editor from someone named R.L. Payne. Claiming that he had been an employee at the mine, Payne wrote that he was fired when he announced that he wasn’t going to vote for Ives.
Election results suggest that Dorrington’s claims were true. Unofficial returns from the Kofa precinct in 1902 show that all but one vote of 129 cast were for Eugene Ives.
Since he won the election by the slim margin of 151 votes, Kofa’s lopsided total was important. If 25 Kofa residents had voted for his opponent, Ives would have been defeated.
Editor Dorrington was a Republican. With Kofa results suggesting foul play, he declared them fraudulent. The ballot box was returned to the county treasurer later than the law required, he reported. He thought it even more suspicious that the seal on the ballot box was broken.
Ives responded by suing Dorrington. He charged the editor with libel and asked for $25,000 in damages. The lawsuit may have been designed to mislead the public. Whenever the case was due for trial, Ives asked for and got a continuance.
Dorrington was eager to present the evidence, but Ives was not willing to have the case tried. He dropped the charges against Dorrington in 1906.
Production at the King declined as the years passed. By 1909, the mine produced gold worth only $245,000. It shut down for good in the summer of 1910. A tailings pile and a few foundations now mark the site of the ghost town that gave Kofa High School its name.