Editor’s Note: The Yuma Sun is reprinting articles from past newspapers throughout the year as part of the Yuma Sun’s 150th anniversary, honoring Yuma’s unique history. This column is one in a series written by local historian Frank Love that appeared periodically in the newspaper.
‘This morning was ushered in with the discharge of cannon, the first the U.S. ever fired on this river,” wrote Major Samuel Heintzelman in his diary on Dec. 25, 1850.
It was the first time Americans ever spent a Christmas Day in the Yuma area. Two companies of the 2nd Infantry Regiment had arrived less than a month earlier to establish Camp Yuma “back of the corral of the ferry company.”
Major Heintzelman’s observance of Christ’s birth was limited to eating and drinking. “Lt. Murray invited me to dinner and eggnog,” he recorded. “I went and found everybody at the eggnog. I dined on bean soup. The pie Mrs. McGlive made was very good. I sent one to the men.”
“The eggnog and dinner made me half sick,” he noted afterward. “This has not been a most agreeable Christmas. This is the time a man thinks of home.”
When two years had elapsed, Camp Yuma was no longer back of the ferrymen’s corral, but up on Indian Hill. Little had changed to make for a merrier Christmas. The troops were still living in tents, and thoughts of home made it another lonely Yule.
“I had the officers and everybody else to my tent for eggnog,” Heintzelman wrote. “We sat down to dinner a little before four. The dinner was in the greatest profusion, but badly cooked and no taste or arrangement. It showed the want of a woman’s hand ... How such a day as this makes a man who has a family feel homesick. I feel sometimes as if I could not stand it any longer.”
But stand it he did. The 2nd Infantry wasn’t relieved until July, 1854.
By then, the small community called Arizona City (which later became Yuma) was beginning to develop across the river.
How those early Yumans celebrated the holiday can be discovered by reading our pioneer newspaper, The Arizona Sentinel. The town was small and most people were poor, but the Christmas spirit was still present.
“While you are loading your big Christmas tree with love gifts,” the Sentinel counseled prosperous Yumans on Dec. 25, 1879, “don’t forget a little Christmas tree for the poor.”
Yuma had only one church in those days. Immaculate Conception Catholic Church was a small adobe structure on Main Street with a dirt floor, but everyone, whether Catholic or Protestant, was welcome. The Sentinel of Dec. 31, 1887, reported that “The village church is handsomely decorated for the holidays. The attendance for midnight mass last Saturday night was very large.”
It seems unlikely that stores began decorating for Christmas in November as some do now. Ads announcing gift suggestions only appeared in December. Typical is an announcement on Dec. 29, 1883, that merchant Isaac Lyons had a supply of turkeys, dry goods, notions, hats, jewelry and picture frames for those buying gifts. Gandolfo’s Store was reported hosting a visit by Santa Claus in 1887.
Christmas wasn’t overlooked at the Territorial Prison either. Superintendent Gates treated his corrections officers to dinner on Christmas Day in 1887. The newspaper complimented the meal, calling it “a most elegant repast.” There is no indication the prisoners received similar treatment.
Another Yuma Christmas custom was a dance held on Christmas night. The court house was the scene of the ball in 1883. Later on, it was held at the Southern Pacific Hotel on Madison Avenue.
Christmas programs by public school students were common, and the school provided gifts for its students. A “Christmas Tree Festival” was reported in the newspaper in 1882 which included the singing of Christmas carols and the distribution of gifts. “The children went home with their hearts full of joy and their arms loaded down with toys,” the editor announced. The school board announced that 128 students received the gifts, which had a total value of only $100.
Wow! Weren’t things cheap in the good old days?