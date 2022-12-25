Editor’s Note: The Yuma Sun is reprinting articles from past newspapers throughout the year as part of the Yuma Sun’s 150th anniversary, honoring Yuma’s unique history. This column is one in a series written by local historian Frank Love that appeared periodically in the newspaper.

‘This morning was ushered in with the discharge of cannon, the first the U.S. ever fired on this river,” wrote Major Samuel Heintzelman in his diary on Dec. 25, 1850.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you