Editor’s Note: This column was published in 2011, and is reprinted today as part of the Yuma Sun’s 150th anniversary, honoring Yuma’s unique history.
George Alonzo Johnson had a great idea. The Mormon settlements in Utah were growing rapidly in the 1850s. Normally, supplies they needed came overland by wagon train. Why not transport them by steamboat up the Colorado, he wondered?
As the owner of two steamboats, the General Jesup and the Colorado, Johnson stood to benefit by such trade. The only problem was the nature of the river. Filled with sandbars then as it is today, he wasn’t sure how far north his vessels could navigate the river. Someone would need to find out first.
Never one to neglect an opportunity, Johnson persuaded the California legislature to pass a resolution in 1856. It encouraged the federal government to explore the navigability of the upper reaches of the river. Soon afterward, Congress agreed. It passed a bill granted $70,000 to pay for such an expedition.
As the originator of the ideas, Johnson expected he would lead the expedition. It seemed his steamboats would be needed, too. They were the only ones on the river. He was willing to rent the older General Jesup to the government for $3,500 a month. His newer vessel, the Colorado, was worth $4,500 a month, he thought.
What Johnson didn’t realize was that Secretary of War John Floyd had an in-law who wanted the honor of exploring the river. Army Lt. Joseph Ives was appointed to head the expedition instead of Johnson.
The steamboat owner was offended that he wasn’t chosen, but it made him furious when Ives refused to hire one of his steamboats. Instead, Ives had a small boat built in the East, the Explorer. Transported in pieces to the mouth of the river, it was reassembled there.
Ives’ craft was an ungainly creature, ill-suited for the Colorado River. Its big steam engine used nearly a third of its deck space. Fully loaded, it needed three feet of water to navigate safely. The Colorado River didn’t always provide that luxury for vessels. Worse yet, it was a side-wheeler. Experience suggested that stern-wheelers were best suited for chewing through the sandbars.
Johnson didn’t take rejection kindly. He decided to beat Ives by exploring the upper river before the army officer could manage it. Using the General Jesup, he set off upriver from Fort Yuma before Ives reached there with his strange vessel. Fort Yuma’s commander provided a detachment of soldiers to accompany Johnson and offer protection if Native Americans were hostile.
The General Jesup made the voyage up the Colorado with few difficulties. It went slower than Johnson would have liked because frequent stops were needed to collect wood for the boiler.
The General Jesup went just beyond where Davis Dam is now located before turning back. Altogether, Johnson reached a point nearly 300 miles north of Fort Yuma.
In the meantime, Ives was steaming up the Colorado with more difficulty. After departing from Fort Yuma, the Explorer became lodged on a sandbar.
It was the first of many such groundings. To Ives’ chagrin, they were still within sight of the Army post. Both soldiers and Quechan Indians laughed while Ives’ crew worked several hours freeing the craft.
It was a further humiliation when Ives’ vessel headed upriver met Johnson’s Explorer headed back to Fort Yuma. While there is no record of conversations between the two men as they passed, one can guess that unkind words may have been spoken.
The Explorer did get farther up the Colorado than Johnson’s General Jesup, but not without mishaps. Steaming into Black Canyon, it struck a rock. The jolt tossed several men on the front end into the river and knocked others onto the deck.
Both the wheelhouse and boiler were wrenched from their moorings in the collision. None of the damage was irreparable, but Ives decided to end the exploration at that point.
Steaming back toward Fort Yuma while his opponent was still inching up the Colorado, Johnson must have felt quite cocky. A rock quickly deflated his ego a few miles north of Picacho. It holed the General Jesup in midstream and the steamboat sank to the bottom. Using his other vessel to reach the site, he was able to raise the Jesup later and return it to service.
Both voyages were important. They demonstrated that the Colorado was navigable for hundreds of miles above Yuma. For the next several decades, steamboats were a common sight all the way from the Virgin River in northern Arizona to the mouth of the Colorado in Mexico.