When wanted men flee from the police these days, it is usually in an automobile. Yuma didn’t have any in 1901 when escapee Tom Hart needed to get out of town quickly. He stole the first vehicle available: a Southern Pacific engine.
The story could be ludicrous if it hadn’t had such tragic results. Two men lost their lives: Undersheriff Matthew Devane and the fugitive, Tom Hart.
“Uncle Bob” Hardy loaned me a book Ray Smucker wrote about his radio and television career in Yuma. Entitled “Radio and Television the Hard Way,” it reminded me that I once researched the locomotive escape in our pioneer newspaper, The Arizona Sentinel. Smucker’s book had many details I hadn’t uncovered. Much of his information may have come from conversations with Mike Huling, a barber down on Main Street.
Tom Hart, the villain in the case, was a tough character who frequented the saloons downtown. Smucker claims that Hart was “close mouthed and everyone gave him a wide berth.” It’s good they did because Hart had just ended a 10-year stint in Folsom Prison for murder.
On Jan. 8, 1901, Hart and two other tough types walked into Frank Doyle’s tailor shop downtown. “How would you like to buy quart bottles of whiskey at 25 cents a quart?” they asked the owner.
Doyle immediately suspected the liquor was stolen. Nevertheless, he bought 10 bottles. When they left his shop, he notified the sheriff’s office of his suspicions.
The officer on duty was young Matthew Devane. Sheriff Livingston was in Tucson picking up a prisoner, and another deputy, Walter Riley, was in Mexico on personal business.
Shortly after Doyle told Devane about buying whiskey from the trio, a saloon owner came into the sheriff’s office. He said that a case of whiskey was missing from his bar. Devane had only been employed by the sheriff eight days, but he instantly made the connection.
Smucker’s account says that Devane was instructed to only take messages while the other officers were absent. Sheriff Livingston and Deputy Riley said they would investigate any crimes when they returned.
Devane wasn’t willing to wait. In the company of the saloon owner, he set out to find the three men. He spotted them across the street from E.F. Sanguinetti’s store. When Devane approached to question them, Hart pulled a gun from his pocket. He fired twice. One of his bullets felled the young officer.
While the thieves fled, passers-by carried Undersheriff Devane into Cotter’s Drug Store. He was dead of his wound within an hour.
The shooting caused outrage. Local citizens quickly formed a posse and began searching for the fugitives. They found them in the Southern Pacific rail yard. Hart was hiding behind a freight car when captured.
There was talk of lynching the murderer for a time, but cooler heads prevailed. Trial followed with a conviction. The sentence was death by hanging. Hart’s lawyer filed an appeal which prevented immediate execution of the sentence.
While waiting the outcome of his appeal, Hart escaped. Somehow, he fashioned a knife while in the Yuma jail. When the turnkey brought him some watermelon on a hot summer day, Hart pulled the knife and locked the unlucky jailor in his cell. Together with another prisoner, Louie Leyvas, he fled.
The jail was then on Madison Avenue, near the building which was once the Lower Lights Mission. Southern Pacific’s railroad tracks came down the same street. As the pair emerged from the jail, engineer Mac MacGregor was unfortunate enough to be proceeding down Madison with a switch engine.
Hart and Leyvas jumped into the locomotive, threw MacGregor off and highballed the engine out of town. They hoped to reach Mexico.
Their luck didn’t last. Ten miles out of Yuma, the engine quit. By then, a posse was after the pair. Sheriff Livingston put their horses on a Southern Pacific train. It set out after Hart and Leyvas and came upon the stalled locomotive. The fugitives had abandoned it and were afoot in the desert.
The newspaper account and Smucker’s report of what happened next don’t agree. The Sentinel claims that Bill Neahr, the turnkey who Hart locked in the cell, found Hart hiding in a clump of bushes. It says he opened fire and killed Hart without asking questions.
Smucker’s account gives Sheriff Livingston credit for shooting Hart. It reports that Hart jumped up from behind a mesquite bush and tried to shoot Livingston. When his gun misfired, the sheriff killed Hart with his shotgun.
It doesn’t matter which account is correct – the bad guy was dead.